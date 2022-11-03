Warmer Days Inbound

Watch Now
Here comes the sun! Persistent cloud cover finally clears out Thursday and we're in for a sunny and warmer afternoon with highs surging into the mid 70s. Friday will be our best chance to take a shot at a record high. Plenty of sunshine and a southerly wind will push highs into the mid to upper 70s, Lexington's record high is 78° set in 2015. Saturday will see a cold front approaching with a rising chance for late afternoon/evening showers and isolated t-showers. We'll also need to watch for a gusty (30-40 mph) south/southwest wind. If you're heading out to Keeneland for the Breeder's Cup, plan accordingly. That cold front will stall out overhead keeping a chance for a few lingering showers Sunday. Highs will stay well above normal, in the 70s through the weekend into next week.

