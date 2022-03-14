Warmer Days on the Way

We're shaking the weekend chill and warming it up this week. Expect highs to soar to well above average, climbing from the low 60s Monday to the mid to upper 60s midweek. With mostly to partly sunny skies it will be spectacular out there! We'll max out around 70° Thursday before a cold front sweeps through and widespread showers soak the Commonwealth Friday cooling it down heading into the weekend.
Posted at 3:46 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 03:46:55-04
