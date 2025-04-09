Warmer Midweek

High pressure is still in control as it slides east midweek. We'll see a southerly wind shift that will push highs to around 60°, still below normal but much warmer than Monday. A warm front lifts northeast overnight increasing clouds and firing up a round of showers. After a break, more showers and t-showers will develop Thursday afternoon/evening. While the severe storm threat is low, we'll need to watch for strong storms with gusty wind, small hail and heavy rain. Thursday-Friday rainfall totals will be in the 0.5" to 1"+ range. Normally, this wouldn't be an issue but with many areas still recovering from torrential rain and flooding, we'll need to watch for potential brief, localized flooding. Highs will fall back to the 50s to start the weekend.