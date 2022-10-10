Warmer Toward Wednesday

After the first fall frost/freeze for many over the weekend we're going to warm it back up again. High pressure holds Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s. We'll max it out in the upper 70s, near 80° midweek but also see a rising chance for something we could really use... rain. An approaching cold front will throw a round of gusty showers and t-showers our way Wednesday evening, overnight into Thursday morning.