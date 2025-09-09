Warmer Tuesday

Summer makes a comeback later this week and hangs on for a while. We're dry, mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s Tuesday, mid 80s midweek and hovering in the mid to upper 80s this weekend. Along with the unseasonable warmth, an extended dry stretch that will result in spectacular afternoons but also serve to exacerbate the ongoing drought across the Commonwealth.
