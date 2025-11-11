Warmer weather is on the horizon

Our first taste of winter weather will come to an end as warmer temperatures arrive by Wednesday afternoon. This evening, our overnight lows will increase to the 30s under a mostly clear sky. It will be the first of two nights we might see the Northern Lights. Our best chance will be Wednesday night, but you will need to use a camera to catch any of it. Find a location with minimal light pollution, then turn on your camera's long exposure settings to capture the lights. As we head into the tail end of the workweek, our temperatures will increase to the mid-60s, then to the upper 60s by Saturday. Our next chance for rain could come this weekend.