Warmest Day Of The Week

After another seasonably cool start, we're looking at another spectacular day on Thursday with sunshine and more warmth. Highs will be pushing 80 and above in most places with some late day clouds arriving from a system coming north out of the Gulf.

LEX 18

The system arrives for us on Friday with increasing clouds and eventually some storm chances. The added clouds will lower the highs Friday back into the mid 70s. Lesser storm chances and more sunshine Saturday kick highs back up into the upper 70s.

LEX 18

A more significant cold front will lower highs Sunday as clouds will be around along with our best rain chances. The chill the first part of the week will be brief as we dry back out again.