Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Warmest Day Of The Week

Sunshine For Most Of The Day
412highs.jfif
Posted at 6:03 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 18:21:49-04

After another seasonably cool start, we're looking at another spectacular day on Thursday with sunshine and more warmth. Highs will be pushing 80 and above in most places with some late day clouds arriving from a system coming north out of the Gulf.

412day.jfif

The system arrives for us on Friday with increasing clouds and eventually some storm chances. The added clouds will lower the highs Friday back into the mid 70s. Lesser storm chances and more sunshine Saturday kick highs back up into the upper 70s.

412pops.jfif

A more significant cold front will lower highs Sunday as clouds will be around along with our best rain chances. The chill the first part of the week will be brief as we dry back out again.

412highs.jfif

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!