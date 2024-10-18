Warming into the Weekend

Our gradual warming trend continues into the end of the week. Expect plenty of sunshine Thursday with near normal highs in the upper 60s. Saturday morning lows will dip to the upper 30s, low 40s so patchy frost is still possible, but most won't be impacted. The sun keeps shining Saturday and Sunday and highs will top out in the low to mid 70s. We'll take a shot at 80° early next week before a midweek cold front cools it back down again.