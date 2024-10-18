Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Warming into the Weekend

Sunny and Dry Weather Persists
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Our gradual warming trend continues into the end of the week. Expect plenty of sunshine Thursday with near normal highs in the upper 60s. Saturday morning lows will dip to the upper 30s, low 40s so patchy frost is still possible, but most won't be impacted. The sun keeps shining Saturday and Sunday and highs will top out in the low to mid 70s. We'll take a shot at 80° early next week before a midweek cold front cools it back down again.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18