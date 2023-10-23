Warming it up this Week

After a frosty Monday morning we're warming it up big time this week. High pressure sets up and stalls keeping the sun shining and a southerly flow pushing highs well into the 70s. Lexington's normal high is in the mid 60s. We'll stay mostly sunny and dry through Thursday with a rising rain chance this weekend.
Posted at 4:04 AM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 04:04:42-04
