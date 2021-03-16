Warming it up Tuesday

Tuesday will bring a weather 180 as some sunshine breaks through the clouds, showers wrap up and the wind shifts to the southwest. Expect highs to spike well above average, soaring to the upper 60s and low 70s south. A significant severe weather threat will impact the deep south over the next few days. We'll see our shower and storm chance ramp up late Wednesday into Thursday. Watch for a few strong to severe storms (damaging wind) Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. The Kentucky statewide tornado drill is Tuesday at 10:15 AM. With our spring severe weather season approaching, it's a good time to practice your tornado safety plan.