Warming Through Midweek

It's the middle of the week and we have a little more cloud cover to deal with as well as isolated showers Wednesday. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s. A warm front lifts northeast Thursday and highs will surge close to 80° with plenty of sunshine. Take full advantage of the unseasonably warm but spectacular weather because we have significant changes inbound this weekend. We're still in the 70s Friday but a cold front will spark showers and t-showers Friday night into Saturday. Highs will fall to the 60s Saturday and bottom out in the 50s late in the weekend.
Posted at 4:08 AM, Oct 11, 2023
