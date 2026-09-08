Warming Up Again, Heat Peaks Midweek

High pressure slides toward the east coast Tuesday, and our wind becomes more southerly. That will spike highs in the upper 80s Tuesday and into the low 90s Wednesday with mostly to partly sunny skies. Showers and storms fire along a cold front starting Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday. Watch for heavy rain and strong storms with gusty wind. Behind the front, cooler and drier air with highs in the low to mid 80s to start the weekend.