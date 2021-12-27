Watch
Warming Up Again Monday

Showers and Storms Also on the Rise
Posted at 4:00 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 04:00:40-05

After hitting 70° Christmas day and tying our record high we cooled back down late in the weekend. Monday, we're cranking up the unseasonable warmth again. A gusty (25-35 mph) southwest wind will drive highs into the upper 60s to low 70s, record territory once again. We'll also see rising rain chances as a cold front settles in, stalls, pushes north as a warm front and is followed by another cold front through midweek. Rumbles of thunder, strong storms and locally heavy rain will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.

