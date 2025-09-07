Warming up by midweek

Happy Sunday! Our Sunday will be warmer than Saturday as highs will reach the mid-70s under a very sunny sky. It will be a perfect day to enjoy the first Sunday of the NFL season, as rain chances will be nonexistent until midweek. By the evening, temperatures will fall to the mid-40s with a chance to break a record set in 2017 (47). Throughout the rest of the week, temperatures will slowly increase to the 80s.
