Warming Up Midweek

High pressure slides east midweek, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with warmer highs in the mid 80s. Sunshine returns Thursday with highs peaking in the upper 80s. Friday will bring increasing clouds with highs still in the mid to upper 80s with a few late day showers and storms possible. A better chance for scattered showers and storms fires overnight and winds down Saturday morning. This is good news for the UK game, a few morning showers will give way to a drier and sunnier afternoon. We'll also see a wave of much cooler air with below normal highs in the 70s and chilly overnight lows in the 40s.