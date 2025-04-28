Warming Up Monday

We're in for a warmup Monday as the wind swings from southeast to southwest, expect mostly sunny skies and much warmer highs from the upper 70s to low 80s. If you have grass to cut, this is the day to get it done! A cold front will spark showers and storms Tuesday, with strong to severe storms (damaging wind) possible in the afternoon and evening. That front will slowly stall out midweek keeping round of showers and storms firing Wednesday and Thursday with highs still well above normal. We'll need to watch for strong storms and heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding. The good news, the front finally pushes east Friday morning and we should dry out and cool down heading into your Derby weekend.