Warming Up Through Midweek

We're about to warm it up over the next few days! Tuesday will be a spectacular spring day with plenty of sunshine and around normal highs in the upper 60s. A warm front and a southeast to southwest breeze will push highs well into the 70s midweek and we'll max out with near record highs in the low 80s and a gusty, partly sunny Thursday. Active weather fires up for the weekend with showers and t-showers Friday into Saturday. Gardeners and agricultural interests beware this weekend, a significant cool snap will follow the rain with multiple frosty, near freezing mornings late in the weekend into early next week.

