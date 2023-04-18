We're about to warm it up over the next few days! Tuesday will be a spectacular spring day with plenty of sunshine and around normal highs in the upper 60s. A warm front and a southeast to southwest breeze will push highs well into the 70s midweek and we'll max out with near record highs in the low 80s and a gusty, partly sunny Thursday. Active weather fires up for the weekend with showers and t-showers Friday into Saturday. Gardeners and agricultural interests beware this weekend, a significant cool snap will follow the rain with multiple frosty, near freezing mornings late in the weekend into early next week.
Warming Up Through Midweek
Active Weather with a Weekend Cool Snap Brewing
Posted at 3:48 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 03:48:17-04
We're about to warm it up over the next few days! Tuesday will be a spectacular spring day with plenty of sunshine and around normal highs in the upper 60s. A warm front and a southeast to southwest breeze will push highs well into the 70s midweek and we'll max out with near record highs in the low 80s and a gusty, partly sunny Thursday. Active weather fires up for the weekend with showers and t-showers Friday into Saturday. Gardeners and agricultural interests beware this weekend, a significant cool snap will follow the rain with multiple frosty, near freezing mornings late in the weekend into early next week.
