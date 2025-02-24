The great late February thaw is in full swing this week with above normal highs in the mid to upper 50s Monday and Tuesday, eventually topping out well into the 60s midweek. We'll have clouds in and out with plenty of sunshine until a round of showers ramps up Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a cold front sweeps through and cools it back down later in the week.
Warming Up through Wednesday
Next Round of Showers (Rain) Wednesday Night
