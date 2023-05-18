Warming Up Thursday

We're looking good Thursday, mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. There is a chance for isolated showers and storms later in the day but if we see much, it'll likely be a few across southeastern counties. A cold front will track through early in the weekend ramping up active weather again. While the severe threat remains low, watch for more widespread showers and storms Friday night into Saturday morning with the rest of the weekend calming down and cooling down slightly.

