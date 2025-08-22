Warming Up to Start the Weekend

We're starting off the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs rising back to above normal, in the upper 80s. A cold front pushing through early Sunday will spark a few showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday morning. But very limited moisture will rule out the widespread, soaking rain we need to combat the growing drought. In the wake of that weekend system a big trough digs in across the Great Lakes, ushering in our first taste of fall. Highs will only reach the upper 70s with lows in the 50s Monday through midweek. That's what we typically see in late September! Add in low humidity and sunshine and we're in for a few spectacular days next week.