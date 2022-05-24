Warming Up Tuesday

Clouds break, we'll dry out and experience a rapid warm up Tuesday with highs back in the upper 70s. Take advantage of the dry afternoon, especially if you have grass to cut. We're in for more active weather with rounds of showers and t-showers likely Wednesday into Thursday. We could use the rain with many areas running rainfall deficits over the past thirty days. We'll also need to watch out for a few strong to severe storms. Much of the area is under a marginal risk for severe storms both days. The good news, high pressure takes over just in time for your Memorial Day weekend.