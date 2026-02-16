After dense morning fog dissipates, we'll end up mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the 50s Monday. Quiet weather continues from Presidents day through midweek with a gradual warming trend inbound. Highs will rise to well above normal, from the low to mid to upper 60s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. A few showers creep back into the forecast Wednesday with showers and storms more likely Thursday into Friday.
Warming Up with More Showers Later this Week
Showers and T-Showers Likely Closer to the Weekend
