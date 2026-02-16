Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
34  WX Alerts
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Warming Up with More Showers Later this Week

Showers and T-Showers Likely Closer to the Weekend
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
Posted

After dense morning fog dissipates, we'll end up mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the 50s Monday. Quiet weather continues from Presidents day through midweek with a gradual warming trend inbound. Highs will rise to well above normal, from the low to mid to upper 60s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. A few showers creep back into the forecast Wednesday with showers and storms more likely Thursday into Friday.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18