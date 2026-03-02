Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Watch it on the Roads Monday

A Wet and Wintry Mess is Inbound
Watch for a round of wet and wintry weather that will impact your Monday morning commute and make for a very dreary, chilly and raw day. With temperatures dropping to the low to mid 30s in the morning, widespread rain will mix with light freezing rain, just enough to cause potentially hazardous road conditions for a few hours. A winter weather advisory is in effect along and north of I-64 Monday morning. The best chance for snow will stay across far northern counties into Indiana and Ohio. Afternoon highs will rise into the 40s, keeping what's left a cold rain. Expect a significant warm up later this week with a daily chance for showers and eventually storms with heavy rain potential.

