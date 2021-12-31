Waves Of Active Weather to Ring in the New Year

We're ending 2021 and starting 2022 with multiple rounds of active weather. We'll see everything from showers, heavy rain, strong to severe storms and even a hint of mixed precipitation to wrap it all up! Friday looks warm, highs well into the 60s and mostly cloudy skies. Watch for the first round of showers and storms late in the evening into early Saturday morning. With a cold front stalling to our northwest showers will hang in Saturday morning with a brief break then another round of showers and storms Saturday afternoon, evening. Our main threat this weekend is torrential rain and potential flash flooding. A flood watch is in effect until Saturday evening, we'll see a general rainfall range of 1" to 3" with isolated higher 3" to 4" totals. The best chance for strong to severe storms (damaging wind) is Saturday across southern counties. Much colder air crashes in Sunday with a few rain to snow showers in the morning and highs barely making it into the 40s.