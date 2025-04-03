Waves Of Strong And Severe Storms

Given the complexity of the weather scenarios, we're keeping the message simple. For the next 3 days, Stay Weather Aware. We've seen flooding rainfall, and we may double or triple what has already fallen. Waves of strong or severe storms will continue into the weekend.

Specifically, a Flood Watch will remain in effect until Sunday. As of Thursday afternoon we've already seen 1.5 to nearly 5 inches of rain and flooding has occurred. Several places may receive another 3 to 6 inches of rain between Thursday night and Sunday night. Extensive flooding is possible. If you live in a flood prone area, be prepared to move to higher ground. NEVER, NEVER, NEVER DRIVE ACROSS A FLOODED ROAD.

Severe weather has been limited to southern Kentucky Thursday. We may still see strong and/or severe storms Thursday night as well as Friday, but the chances will be lower. The threat for severe storms will increase again Saturday and especially Saturday night.

The rain will be ending Sunday as we turn much cooler.

