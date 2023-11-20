We Still Need The Rain

Rain tonight and through midday tomorrow is our best shot at decent rain in a while and also for a while. The rain will really begin to crank up after midnight and peaking in the hours before dawn.

Overall as the rain winds down for most of us Tuesday morning we'll be between 1/4 and about 3/4 of an inch. We do need the rain as we're still painfully dry.

Not only do we have the rain coming, but it's also going to turn windy later tonight. We could be seeing some wind gusts into the 30 mph range which may rattle a few windows.

It'll dry out beginning on Wednesday and through Thanksgiving. Most of the country is looking good for both the big travel day Wednesday and through Thanksgiving Thursday. Rain chances increase late in the weekend.

After Tuesday's high in the 60s, temperatures will be at and below normal into next week falling into the 50s and eventually the 40s.