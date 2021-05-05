Weather Simmers Down

We're calming down and cooling off for a bit. A few showers linger Wednesday morning but we'll see clouds break for some afternoon sunshine. Expect cooler highs in the low to mid 60s. We'll stay stuck below average the rest of the week and into the weekend with highs generally in the 50s and 60s. Watch for a few showers and isolated storms Thursday night into Friday morning as a cold front passes through.
Posted at 4:09 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 04:09:56-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.