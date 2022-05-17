Weather Turns Stormier

After a great Tuesday, our weather is about to get stormier. We'll see several rounds of rain and thunderstorms starting by late tomorrow morning. The first storms, which will be mainly across the northern half of the area, will be benign with a few downpours and lightning. However, as we get into the latter part of the afternoon and especially tomorrow evening, the threat for a severe storm with strong wind and large hail exists, along with the heavy rain potential and intense lightning. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a 'Marginal' risk for severe storms, which is their lowest threat level.

LEX 18

The storms can also produce locally heavy rain with some setups similar to what we saw last Saturday where some folks will see a deluge with over an inch of rain possible, while other folks a few miles away get comparatively little. Our FutureTrack shows the swaths of rainfall through Thursday and those numbers may shift some, but it shows how localized the heavy rain threat will develop.

LEX 18

The Weather Prediction Center has also highlighted most of the area for a slight risk of excessive rain, so the potential is there area-wide, but the specifics are still not clear.

LEX 18

Finally, the strong storms are being fueled by a push of hot air from the southwest that may end up pushing record highs on Friday. Our record on Friday is 91 from 1944 and at this point we're forecasting 90, so we'll be right in the neighborhood. The temperature crash following that by the end of the weekend will be equally as impressive.