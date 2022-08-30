Wednesday Is Looking Wonderful

Tomorrow is the final day of 'meteorological summer', and it will end on a terrific note. When we speak of our meteorological 'seasons', it's how we in the weather office divide up the calendar to make our weather bookkeeping a bit easier. We know it doesn't match up with the astronomical seasons that most normal folks use. For us, 'summer' is June 1 to August 31. Fall is September 1 to November 30 and so on.

The day may begin with some fog, which could be thick in places. It's going to burn off and leave us with a sunny day with lower humidity as highs come in just a tad below normal, in the low 80s. We'll enjoy a very similar day on the start of 'meteorological fall' on Thursday, except we'll add a couple of degrees to the high. We're looking to be at, or above, our normal which is in the mid 80s into the long holiday weekend.

Rain chances disappear for us as we finish the week. Unfortunately, as we get more humid by the holiday weekend, we'll have to contend with scattered thunderstorms in the area all 3 days, with the best chance on Labor Day Monday.