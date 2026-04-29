Wednesday Morning Showers Wind Down Later in the Day

Showers and isolated t-showers will slowly wind down Wednesday morning, and we'll be left with a mostly cloudy and cool afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. A north/northwest wind will keep pushing the temperature down and even with mostly sunny skies Thursday, highs will only reach the low to mid 60s. A quick moving system with limited moisture pushes through early in the weekend, sparking a few showers and t-showers Friday but also pulling in much cooler air for your Derby weekend.