Showers and isolated t-showers will slowly wind down Wednesday morning, and we'll be left with a mostly cloudy and cool afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. A north/northwest wind will keep pushing the temperature down and even with mostly sunny skies Thursday, highs will only reach the low to mid 60s. A quick moving system with limited moisture pushes through early in the weekend, sparking a few showers and t-showers Friday but also pulling in much cooler air for your Derby weekend.
Wednesday Morning Showers Wind Down Later in the Day
We Have an Unseasonably Cool Derby Weekend Inbound
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