Wednesday's Weather Maker Is Just Rain

After the winter weather of Tuesday, a rain maker is coming in for Wednesday. Temperatures will be steadily rising into the mid 40s by late in the day. Rain chances will be increasing as well, and some of that rain may be locally heavy, especially in the south and southeast.

This comes after the snow and wintry mix that fell on Tuesday. There was a band of heavier snow that fell in parts of Boyle, Garrard and Madison counties with up to 7 1/2 inches reported. Many folks were in the 3 to 4 inch range south of I-64 and 1 to 3 inches north of I-64. At the Blue Grass Airport, Lexington officially received 2.3 inches of snow. This brings our season's total to 18".

There was also a lot of rain in southern and southeast Kentucky leading to flooding issues.

