Weekend Arrives And So Do The Rain Chances

After a great week of weather, we're getting you set for a weekend where rain will be around. However, the rain is looking scattered for us tomorrow with many dry hours and some folks not seeing any at all. The best rain chances during the day look to be south and east of Lexington, but even there, it's by no means an all day rain. We will also see some periods of sun mixed with the clouds, especially north and west. Overall, our highs will be held down compared to today, in the upper 70s.

Sunday an approaching cold front will increase our rain chances. With the tropical air in place, locally heavy downpours are possible, so there is a marginal risk of excessive and heavy rain. It'll be isolated though.

After that, next week is looking pretty dry after a lingering shower chance Monday as the front pulls away, the rest of the week is looking dry and seasonably cool.