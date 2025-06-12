Weekend Is Coming, So Is The Rain

The weekend is approaching, as is the end of our terrific weather...again. Rain chances are increasing Friday afternoon and especially the evening. With the muggy air mass in place, locally heavy rain is possible not only late Friday, but through the weekend as well. By the time we're through the weekend and into Monday, we could be looking at another 1 to 2 inches of rain across the area. Saturday has the best rain chance, but they're still around on Sunday and all through next week.

At least temperatures will stay warm. With some Sun early in the day Friday we'll warm to highs in the mid 80s again. We'll stay in the 80s all next week as well as we finally lock in some early summer warmth.