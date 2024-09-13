Weekend Looking Better

The remnants of Francine are sliding back south and taking the rain chances with it. There was a swath of much needed rain that came through central Kentucky, but there were very sharp cutoffs both north and south of that swath that saw mostly nothing.

Max Track

A small shower chance is around early tonight, as the remnants of Francine spins itself out. We'll dry through the night as lows head into the low and mid 60s.

WLEX

Saturday will feature more sunshine and just a minimal storm chance, mainly south, with highs in the 80s. It's looking like a good night for the UK football game. Sunday will be a nice late summer day with highs well into the 80s and pushing 90.

