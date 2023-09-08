Watch Now
Weekend Looks A Bit Unsettled

A Few Showers Possible
Posted at 5:57 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 18:01:50-04

It's not a pristine forecast as we look at the Battle of Clays Ferry, the UK/EKU game tomorrow.

The day should begin with a variable cloud cover but with some sun. As we head into the early afternoon, a few small showers should begin to pop up. There won't be many, and there will be lots of folks who won't see them, but if you get under one, it can certainly dampen your Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will have a similar outlook with a bit more sunshine. There will be showers popping up again with a bit more emphasis south and east.

Highs both days will be a degree or two either side of 80.

