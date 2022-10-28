Weekend Starts Fantastic!

As we get later into the fall, terrific days will become fewer and farther between. That's why you need to take advantage of Saturday which is setting up as one of those great late fall days. We'll enjoy a lot of sunshine early in the day with some high clouds arriving in the afternoon. Warmth is now a relative thing, so we'll enjoy what is now seasonably warm temperatures topping out in the low 70s.

Sunday has a low moving up from the southwest bringing increasing and thickening clouds. Rain showers will be on the increase as well with rain amounts higher in the south and west. It's not an all day rain, but still get most of your outdoor stuff done Saturday. We do desperately need the rain.