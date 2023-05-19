Weekend Starts Wet But Finishes Great

Your evening is looking good with mainly just a cloud cover and mild temperatures. We've got needed rain coming in for later this evening and lasting into early tomorrow afternoon. For a lot of us, the rain will be ending shortly after noon, if not sooner. However, in southeastern Kentucky, the clouds and rain may last for most of the day. Sunshine should emerge for a lot of us by late in the day.

It's looking to be a good soaking rain with many of us picking up a half to 1 inch of rain by late tomorrow, with a swath through central Kentucky and the Lake Cumberland area getting the most.

However, the big trend with our weather be the prolonged dry spell set to emerge beginning on Sunday. As of now, we may go the next 7 days without any additional rainfall .

Beyond that, in the 8 to 14 day time frame, we're looking at rainfall to remain below normal, which takes us into June!