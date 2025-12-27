Weekend warming trend continues

Happy Saturday! Our Christmas warm-up continues, with highs reaching the lower 60s on Saturday afternoon as we start a chaotic weekend forecast. Saturday will be the calmest day of the weekend, as we stay comfortable under a mostly cloudy sky. By the evening, our temperatures will drop to the mid-50s. Sunday will start warm and gusty as a strong cold front approaches from the west. We will break our record high on Sunday, with temperatures in the lower 70s. In the evening, the cold front will arrive, bringing showers and storms to the Commonwealth. We could see a few stronger storms along the front. On the back end, temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s, with a couple of snow showers. The cold weather will stick around, with temperatures falling back to winter highs through the start of the New Year.