Weekend Will Be Cool, But It Will Be Spectacular

This weekend we celebrate one of the great convergence of events in central Kentucky, the 'Fall Daily Double'. You can enjoy a sunny but still cool day at Keeneland then take in a spectacularly clear and crisp night at Kroger Field with the Wildcats.

First off, we have a Frost Advisory tonight and early Saturday morning. We're forecasting lows in the mid 30s by Saturday morning, so if you want to keep those plants around, cover them up or bring them in. This is about 10 days ahead of the average first frost.

If you're heading out to Keeneland, tailgating at Kroger Field, heading to a corn maze or orchard with the kids, or just enjoying being outside you can expect temperatures more like early November with Saturday's highs getting to around 60, which means most of the day will be in the 50s. The sunshine will make it feel warmer than it is, but you'll find out how cool the air really is if you get in the shade.

Sunday morning we go to a Freeze Watch with lows expected to be at or below freezing. This would officially end the growing season, and it's about 3 weeks ahead of schedule. You'll need to do that plant drill one more time if you want to keep them into next week, when it will warm up. Sunday will also feature some spectacular sunshine.