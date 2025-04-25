Weekend Will Get Better

We're getting set for the last weekend of April. After the rain of today, with most of us picking up between a half and 1 inch, the weather this weekend will be getting better as it goes.

We'll spend a better part of Saturday with clouds, but eventually the Sun emerges with highs just below the normal high of 70 as we'll top out in the mid 60s.

Sunday will feature the sound of lawn mowers as we'll enjoy more sunshine and just some high clouds with highs near 70.

Next week is looking warmer and eventually wetter.

