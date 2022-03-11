Weekend Winter Storm Inbound

March weather madness is in full effect this weekend as a late season winter storm takes aim at the Commonwealth! We're in for a balmy Friday with highs soaring into the upper 50s to low 60s before afternoon cloud cover takes over. Much colder air crashes in overnight, throw plenty of moisture into the mix and we'll see a brief round of rain and snow changing over to accumulating snow. A winter weather advisory is in effect Friday night through Saturday for western counties and a winter storm warning is in effect from Lexington into southeastern counties. We'll see a sharp snowfall gradient from low to high northwest to southeast. Bands of moderate to heavy snow could push totals over 6" out east with much lower amounts west toward I-65. Lexington will split the difference. Expect hazardous travel conditions overnight into Saturday morning. We'll cap it off with a shot of bitterly cold air, highs in the 20s Saturday with a single digit wind chill at times. Sunday morning lows will plummet to the low teens and upper single digits.