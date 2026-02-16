Welcome To A Warm Week

We'll be enjoying a week of 'false spring'. Today our highs got into the 50s and 60s as the great thaw continues. Until the end of the week, it'll be the 60s holding sway, with even a 70 degree reading showing up for some, especially Thursday.

Tonight, as the warmer air comes over the still cold ground we could also deal with some fog as the thaw continues. The chances for that are more north than south and that will be mainly late tonight and early on Tuesday.

One of the benefits of the cold air is the lack of severe storms. That may change later this week as the warmth could come with a price Thursday as a strong storm is possible. We'll keep an eye on that as we get closer to Thursday.

False springs end, and this one looks to this weekend as highs could dip back into the 30s. A few flurries may even swing by as well.