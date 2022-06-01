Welcome to Summer, Meteorologically Speaking

It's the beginning of June, meteorological summer (June-July-August) and the Atlantic Hurricane season. Lots going on in a single day! Fortunately most of your Wednesday will be quiet but we will see a late day chance for a few showers and storms developing across southern Indiana and Ohio and dropping south across the river this evening. A few strong/severe storms will be possible, but the main severe threat should stay farther north. It will be another very warm day with highs in the upper 80s and mostly to partly sunny skies with isolated afternoon showers. A cold front slowly tracks through Thursday sparking another round of showers and storms. This time a few strong to severe storms (wind & hail) will be possible over southeastern counties in the afternoon, early evening. Highs will fall to the 70s Thursday and Friday but bounce back into the 80s with plenty of sunshine this weekend.