Welcome to the Kentucky Tundra

Our major winter storm is over but now we enter a late January deep freeze. Arctic air in place and snow on the ground coupled with strong west wind will lead to a dangerously cold temperature and wind chill combo. Highs wills struggle to hit the low to mid teens in the Bluegrass Monday. Our record lowest high temperature is 11° set back in 1897. The wind chill will remain subzero. Overnight, lows crash below zero with a bitter wind chill around -10° to -20°. A cold weather advisory is in effect Monday with an extreme cold warning overnight into Tuesday morning. We won't see much relief this week, highs will make it back to the 20s Tuesday but a dry midweek front will send another shot of Arctic air our way. All the snow and ice on the ground will hang around. Roads will stay hazardous since salt isn't effective in extreme cold, use caution if you have to be out and about or just stay in if possible.