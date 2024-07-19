Welcome To Your Weekend

It's going to be a pretty typical summer weekend with heat, increasing humidity and scattered storm chances. Normally, our high would be 87 this weekend, and that's right where we should be. If we end up with a bit more sun, we could push 90 in a few places. It's also going to be getting muggier as the weekend goes on, so the sweating can resume.

A lot of us will still get through this weekend without any rain. Overall, it'll be a cloud/sun mix through the weekend. An isolated t-storm chance is around for central Kentucky but the rain chances will be higher the more south and east you go in Kentucky. No place will be a washout, but you may need a Plan B for a while.

