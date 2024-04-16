Well Above Normal Again Tuesday

We're still stuck in summer mode Tuesday with well above normal highs in the low to mid 80s. Watch for a few showers and storms with mostly cloudy skies. The severe storm threat Wednesday is somewhat diminished but remain weather aware anyway, after an overnight round of showers and storms we could see a few strong to severe storms developing (damaging wind) later in the day. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s. After a quiet Thursday another cold front will spark widespread showers and storms with a significantly cooler weekend following.