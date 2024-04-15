Well Above Normal Warmth Persists Monday

Even with partly to mostly cloudy skies we'll see another day with well above normal highs topping out around and above 80° Monday. Lexington's record high is 84°. Watch for a few showers and isolated t-showers developing along a warm front in the late afternoon. Our chance for active weather will steadily increase through midweek with more of the same Tuesday, partly sunny skies with a few showers, isolated t-showers and highs in the upper 70s. But more widespread showers and storms will fire Tuesday night into Wednesday. We'll need to watch for strong to severe storms as a cold front sweeps through late in the day. Following that, a much cooler weekend is in the works.