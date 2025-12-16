We're Finally Thawing Out

We're slowly warming up through the middle of the week with mostly to partly sunny skies Tuesday and highs in the 40s. Wednesday will end up much the same, partly sunny and breezy with highs in the 40s. That southwest flow really cranks up ahead of a cold front and highs will soar to the mid to upper 50s Thursday, but we'll also see a round of gusty showers and t-showers that may wrap up as scattered snow showers Thursday night.