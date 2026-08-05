We're Slowly Getting More Active

We're settling into a very summery routine the rest of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a daily chance for a few, to scattered showers and storms. Convection will be driven by daytime heating Wednesday and Thursday and end up mainly confined to the afternoon and early evening. An approaching cold front will provide a better chance for more widespread coverage. While the severe storm threat remains quite low, watch for gusty wind and heavy rain especially early in the weekend.