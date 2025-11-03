We're Starting A Warm Up

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
We've got some absolutely terrific weather through the middle of the week. We're going to transition to what's called a 'zonal' flow. It means the jet stream is running basically straight west to east. We're bringing air from the Pacific which is mild so our temperatures will run at and above normal this week.

The zonal flow is also a dry one for us. We'll enjoy a good deal of sunshine with just some high clouds and highs well into the 60s through mid week.

If you enjoy the real chill of late fall/early winter, give it about a week as we transition back to a much colder northerly flow around next Monday.

